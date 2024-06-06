Lok Sabha poll results a ‘resounding mandate against hate’: Jamaat-e-Islami Hind

New Delhi: After India’s Lok Sabha elections, Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH) President, Syed Sadatullah Hussaini, extended his congratulations to the people of India for actively engaging in the electoral process and delivering a powerful message to politicians through their votes.

In a press release issued on Thursday, he said the election results were a “resounding mandate against hate and divisive politics.” Husaini said that voters exhibited wisdom despite “deliberate disinformation campaigns” by certain politicians.

He expressed concern over the prevalence of “fake propaganda, hate speech, and unfair tactics” employed during the campaign, noting that many speeches were polarising and divisive.

In the press release, he also highlighted, “The decisive vote for change in states like Uttar Pradesh is a clear message that the people of India are not interested in politically motivated fake communal controversies or religious and caste-based divides.”

The JIH president underscored the importance of marginalised groups, including peasants, farmers, backward classes, and religious minorities, important in shaping electoral outcomes, warning against the marginalisation of any section of society by political parties.

Looking ahead, Husaini called upon the new government and said, “We expect the new government to address real issues such as the economic slowdown, inflation, unemployment, and adopt an inclusive approach toward all sections of society and communities, regardless of religious and caste considerations. The government’s approach should be inclusive and pro-people.”

He further added, “We demand that the new government respects this constitutional vision, which has been reinforced by the recent mandate of the people of India, and works towards the development and well-being of every citizen particularly those who have remained marginalised.”