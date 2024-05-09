As LS near, AIMIM ramps up campaign for Hyderabad seat

Hyderabad: With three days left for campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections on May 13 in Telangana, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has started to intensify its campaign for the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency. Sitting MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi who is re-contesting is reaching out to voters in every nook and corner of his seat.

The Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat comprises Bahadurpura, Chandrayangutta, Yakutpura, Malakpet, Goshamahal, Charminar and Karwan Assembly constituencies. All of those, except Goshamahal, is held by the AIMIM. Owaisi, in spite of the scorching heat earlier this week and before that, has been undertaking Padayatras in the mornings and evenings as well. The AIMIM has also been holding street corner meetings in the evenings as part of its campaign.

Asaduddin’s younger brother and Chandrayangutta MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi, considered the star campaigner for the AIMIM, has also been campaigning for his elder brother as well. Other MLAs Mohd Kauser Mohiuddin (Karwan), Mohd Mubeen (Bahadurpura), Jaffer Hussain Meraj (Yakutpura), Mir Zulfeqar Ali (Charminar) and Abdullah Bin Ahmed Balala (Malakpet) have also been out pulling all stops to ensure a victory for the AIMIM once again.

AIMIM unbeaten since 1984

The AIMIM has held the Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat since 1984, and Asaduddin Owaisi is looking to win the seat for a fifth time. He has been comfortably winning the constituency with over five lakh votes since 2014. In the 2019 polls, BJP’s Bhagvanth Rao came second with 2.35 lakh votes. This time, Owaisi is in contest with the Congress and BRS as well apart from the BJP.

Interestingly, BJP’s candidate Madhavi latha has also been creating quite a stir, but it is unlikely that she will be able to win the seat. That the Hyderabad seat has a little over 60% Muslim voters is certainly a big advantage for the AIMIM, as only another strong Muslim candidate will be able to wean way its votes and give Owaisi a run for the money. It is to be seen if Congress candidate Sameer Waliullah will be able to give the AIMIM a tough competition.

The AIMIM also reaching out to the public through social media this time, and has even released a couple of songs promoting the party. Before Asaduddin Owaisi entered the Lok Sabha, his father late Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi was elected from the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency for six straight terms until his retirement in 2004. In 2004, Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi retired from electoral politics, citing failing health.