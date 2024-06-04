Lok Sabha polls: BJP’s D Arvind registers 2nd consecutive win in Nizamabad

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Dharmapuri Arvind registered his second consecutive win in the Nizamabad Lok Sabha election by over 1.09 lakh votes, defeating Congress candidate T Jeevan Reddy and BRS’ Bajireddy Govardhan.
After changing hands between the Congress, TRS (now BRS) and the BJP in between 2009-2019, the BJP candidate managed to win the Lok Sabha seat once again with a massive margin.
Result
|Party-Candidate
|Votes
|Congress- T Jeevan Reddy
|483077 ( -109241)
|BRS- Bajireddy Govardhan
|102406 ( -489912)
|BJP- Dharmapuri Arvind
|592318 (+ 109241)
Political history
|Year
|Winner
|2019
|Dharmapuri Arvind- BJP
|2014
|Kalvakuntla Kavitha- TRS (now BRS)
|2009
|Madhu Yashki Goud- Congress
2009
In the 2009 general election, Madhu Yaskhi Goud of the Indian National Congress (INC) emerged victorious, securing 296504 (33.33%) votes, defeating TRS candidate B Ganesh Gupta (26.54%) by a majority of 60,390 votes.
2014
The 2014 general election marked a shift in the constituency’s political landscape. Kalvakuntla Kavitha of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) won the seat, securing 439407 votes (42.49%0 and a majority of 16.17% over Congress candidate Madhu Yashki Goud (26.32%).
2019
The 2019 general saw another change in the political dynamics of Nizamabad. Dharmapuri Arvind of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged victorious securing 480584 votes (45.22%) and a majority of 6.67% over BRS’ K Kavitha (38.55%). The voter turnout in this election was 68.44%.
The Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency in Telangana comprises seven assembly segments. These segments are Armur, Bodhan, Nizamabad (Urban), Nizamabad (Rural), Balkonda, Koratla, and Jagtial.