Lok Sabha polls: Congress, BJP lock horns with mock videos

As the ongoing Lok Sabha elections are underway, India’s two major political rivals – the Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress – are pulling out all tricks from their pockets to attack each other on social media. Releasing mocking videos seems to be the in-demand trend this season. While the BJP has had a strong social media game for a long, time the Congress seems to have also caught up.

In the latest video wars, the Congress skillfully managed to attack BJP by lampooning Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union minister Amit Shah in a video with their lookalike actors playing cricket. Two sportsmen, clearly looking like Modi and Shah, are seen ‘fixing’ opposing players by showing ‘extortion team’ bounces and ensuring a win without any opposition. In the end, as the batsmen win the match, a suit-clad man, resembling Jay Shah, comes and hugs them.

On Tuesday, May 7, in response to the Congress above video, the BJP released a video of the Congress-led-INDIA bloc alliance partners pitching their idea of ‘choona lagana’ to a popular business reality web series called SharkTank.

On the same day, the Congress also released another video featuring Modi, Shah and Republic TV lookalikes Arnab Goswani talking about India’s ‘success rate’ in the last ten years under the BJP and Modi.

It may also be recalled that an Islamophobic video featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi dogwhistlling against Muslims that was posted by the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) official Instagram handle has been taken down after massive outrage by several users. It is not sure whether the BJP deleted it, or whether it was removed after users reported against it.

BJP retaliates to Congress video

In its retaliatory video shared by the BJP, actors mimicking Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, (Congress president) Mallikarjun Kharge along with INDIA bloc alliance partners such as RJD chief Lalu Prasad, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (who is currently in jail) are seen entering a SharkTank and pitching their ideas to the judges.

The actor posing as Rahul Gandhi tells the judges (known as sharks) their core business is “choona lagana (to scam people)”. When probed further. the actor posing as Sonia Gandhi says that for the last ten years, no one has been “buying” their business, a reference to the Congress losing back-to-back elections. (Choona Lagana is a Hindi phrase for deceiving or cheating someone by gaining their trust).

When one of the judges asks about free healthcare, a guarantee in the recently released Congress manifesto to its shareholders (people of India), another actor, supposedly posing as veteran politician Sharad Pawar says, “Poorane khiladi hai madam, tareekhe bahut seeke hai (We are experienced players. We have learnt many tactics)”

In the end, all judges in the BJP video reject the INDIA bloc alliance, indirectly stating that their ideas have been rejected. A voiceover plays out saying, “Khaandaani looteron ki koshish hogi bekaar. Phir ek baar Modi Sarkar (Attempts by hereditary looters will be futile. Once again, Modi government).”

However, the video posted by the Grand old party has become instantly viral. It features actors portraying Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Republic TV chief editor Arnab Goswami. The video starts with actor Goswami in his monologue saying “Saheb” (a gesture of respect for a leader, in this came the prime minister).

Goswami’s Republic TV and other major channels are often called ‘Godi media’, a term used by critics for their pro-BJP or pro-Modi stance.

“The nation knows, Saheb ne desh ko kaha see kaha pahunchadiya.Videsh jaane ki liye ab visa nahi, Indian passport dikha dijiye, kaafi hai. Rupee itna upar chala gaya that ki rocket bhejna pada usse neeche laane ke liye. Doodh, Sabji ke daamitne kam ho gaye hai ki gulak ke chillar see aap in sab ke daam bhar sakethe ho.“

It loosely translates to: The nation knows, Saheb has taken the country from one place to another. Now, you don’t need a visa to go abroad, just show your Indian passport, it’s enough. The rupee has gone so high that we had to send a rocket to bring it down. The prices of milk and vegetables have decreased so much that you can afford them with the change from your piggy bank.