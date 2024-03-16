Lok Sabha polls: Owaisi to recontest from Hyderabad seat

Hyderabad: Soon after the Election Commission of India announced the 2024 Lok Sabha election dates, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi announced that he will recontest from Hyderabad seat.

“Imtiaz Ali will be our candidate from Aurangabad. Our Bihar party president Akhtarul Iman will contest from Kishanganj. I will… pic.twitter.com/Ea4foXcRlG — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 16, 2024

Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, March 16, he said that Imtiaz Ali will be contesting from Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (formerly known as Aurangabad) while Akhtarul Iman, AIMIM’s Bihar party president will be contesting from Kishanganj.

“I will contest from Hyderabad. Besides these places, the party will fight elections from seats in Bihar, UP and Maharashtra. Our party leaders are holding discussions and will soon announce the remaining candidates,” he said.

The 2024 Lok Sabha Elections will be held in 7 phases between April 19 and June 1. Counting of votes is scheduled to be held on June 4, chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced on Saturday.

The phase 1 polling will be held on April 19, the second phase on April 26, the third phase on May 7, the fourth phase on May 13, 5th phase on May 20, 6th phase on May 25 and the last and the 7th phase on June 1, he informed.

The Lok Sabha polls in Telangana and simultaneous polls in AP will take place in phase 4 and the polling will take place on May 13.