Lok Sabha polls: Union Minister L Murugan files nomination from Nilgiris

Chennai: Senior BJP leader and Union Minister L. Murugan filed his nomination for the Nilgiris Lok Sabha constituency in Tamil Nadu on Monday, March 25.

He submitted his nomination papers to the Nilgiris District Collector, M. Aruna.

BJP’s Tamil Nadu President K. Annamalai and several senior party leaders, cadres, and supporters also accompanied him. Murugan is in a tough three-cornered fight with sitting MP and DMK candidate A. Raja and AIADMK’s D. Lokesh Tamilselvan.

BJP, AIADMK workers clash

Meanwhile, a clash broke out between the BJP and AIADMK cadres outside the Collectorate, and police carried out a baton charge to disperse them.

The incident occured when Murugan and AIADMK candidate D Lokesh Tamilselvan reached the collectorate to file nomination papers.

Both the candidates reached the spot with a large number of workers. The workers started sloganeering which led to a mild scuffle and later turned into a major fight between the two groups.

A few workers from both sides were hurt and Annamalai visited the Nilgiris hospital where the injured workers were treated.