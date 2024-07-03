Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s daughter selected through UPSC exam

For the past few days, there have been claims circulating that the daughter of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla got selected for a government job without clearing the UPSC exam.

Later, these claims were found to be false.

Claims made on social media

On social media, a user shared photographs of Anjali Birla, daughter of Om Birla, and wrote, “India is the only country where you can clear UPSC without sitting for the examination. But for that, you have to be born as a daughter of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Anjali Birla, daughter of Om Birla, cleared UPSC without giving any examination, she is a model by profession. Modi Govt is making a mockery of our Education System.”

India is the only country where you can clear UPSC without sitting in the examination.



But for that you have to be born as a daughter of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.



Anjali Birla D/o Om Birla cleared UPSC without giving any examination, she is a model by profession.



Modi Govt… pic.twitter.com/WDHe6n4yAa — Dhruv Rathee (Parody) (@dhruvrahtee) June 28, 2024

Similar claims were made on several other social media.

Did Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s daughter not clear UPSC exam?

Upon cross-checking, it was found that Anjali Birla appeared for the UPSC exam in 2019. Subsequently, she was selected through the Consolidated Reserve List.

The results of the UPSC 2019 exams were released on August 4, 2020, with 829 aspirants clearing the exam. Anjali Birla’s name was on the reserve list of 89 aspirants.

Later, Anjali Birla, a graduate of Delhi’s Ramjas College, was selected for the Indian Railway Account Service.

Based on these details, it is clear that the claim was false and Anjali Birla was indeed selected through the UPSC exam.