Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s daughter selected through UPSC exam

Anjali Birla's name was on the reserve list of 89 aspirants.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 3rd July 2024 1:18 pm IST
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's daughter selected through UPSC exam
Anjali Birla (Left) and Om Birla (RIght) (Image: X)

For the past few days, there have been claims circulating that the daughter of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla got selected for a government job without clearing the UPSC exam.

Later, these claims were found to be false.

Claims made on social media

On social media, a user shared photographs of Anjali Birla, daughter of Om Birla, and wrote, “India is the only country where you can clear UPSC without sitting for the examination. But for that, you have to be born as a daughter of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Anjali Birla, daughter of Om Birla, cleared UPSC without giving any examination, she is a model by profession. Modi Govt is making a mockery of our Education System.”

MS Education Academy
Also Read
How many Muslims crack UPSC exam every year? Analysis reveals low performance

Similar claims were made on several other social media.

Did Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s daughter not clear UPSC exam?

Upon cross-checking, it was found that Anjali Birla appeared for the UPSC exam in 2019. Subsequently, she was selected through the Consolidated Reserve List.

The results of the UPSC 2019 exams were released on August 4, 2020, with 829 aspirants clearing the exam. Anjali Birla’s name was on the reserve list of 89 aspirants.

Later, Anjali Birla, a graduate of Delhi’s Ramjas College, was selected for the Indian Railway Account Service.

Based on these details, it is clear that the claim was false and Anjali Birla was indeed selected through the UPSC exam.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 3rd July 2024 1:18 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button