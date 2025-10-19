Lokesh Kanagaraj to direct Pawan Kalyan? fans can’t keep calm!

Hyderabad: Pawan Kalyan, the Tollywood powerhouse, recently proved his box office stamina once again with the blockbuster hit They Call Him OG. The film’s massive success reaffirmed his dominance in the industry. However, due to his busy political schedule as Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, several of his film projects have been delayed. Amid this, there is growing buzz and excitement about what the Power Star will do next.

Lokesh Kanagaraj in Talks

Adding to the suspense, strong rumors suggest that Tamil blockbuster director Lokesh Kanagaraj may collaborate with Pawan Kalyan for a new high-octane action film. Lokesh, known for his stylish storytelling and the hugely successful Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU) that includes Kaithi, Vikram, and Leo, is currently in discussions with KVN Productions. Reports indicate that the banner has already secured Pawan Kalyan’s dates and is in talks with both Lokesh Kanagaraj and H. Vinoth for their next mega project.

A Dream Combination for Fans

If this collaboration materializes, it would be Pawan Kalyan’s first project with Lokesh Kanagaraj. Fans from both Telugu and Tamil industries are beyond thrilled about the possibility, imagining an explosive blend of mass appeal and cinematic brilliance. The combination of Pawan Kalyan’s charisma and Lokesh’s gripping direction could easily become one of the biggest pan-India spectacles ever made.

Current Projects and Expectations

While Pawan Kalyan is busy shooting Ustaad Bhagat Singh under Harish Shankar’s direction, Lokesh Kanagaraj is reportedly planning a film featuring Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, which might delay Kaithi 2. Meanwhile, KVN Productions continues to handle big-ticket films like Yash’s Toxic and Chiranjeevi’s Mega 158.