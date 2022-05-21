London: KTR meets Indian diaspora, encourages investment in Telangana

Hyderabad: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) addressed the Indian diaspora at a ‘Meet and Greet’ event in London. In his speech, the minister highlighted the achievements of Telangana government in the past eight years.

Minister KTR thanked the Indian community and stated that the members of Indian diaspora have supported and promoted the Telangana movement wherever they are in the world.

Minister KTR stated that the Telangana delegation had fruitful meetings with heads of various companies during the official visit. “My job is to promote Telangana and bring investment and create jobs for the people of Telangana. We will establish deeper connections with the UK in the days to come,” he said.

“If you are thinking of setting up your company in Telangana, I urge you to think of setting up your offices in tier II towns and not just Hyderabad,” KTR said.

He encouraged people to invest in their hometowns and to contribute to their motherland. “Contribute back to your motherland by supporting us in the creation of wealth, employment opportunities, and ensure we motivate others back home. Let’s ensure the growth story continues,” KTR said.

Minister KTR highlighted that Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP), the world’s largest lift irrigation project, was constructed in less than four years and now provides water for irrigation to lakhs of acres.

KTR also stated that the world’s largest Amazon campus is situated in Hyderabad. He said, “Google, Facebook, Micron, Apple, Qualcomm, Uber, Salesforce, and Novartis, all of their second-largest campuses are in Hyderabad and they all have come in the last six years. They have chosen Telangana because of its stable leadership and able governance.”

Minister KTR stated that Telangana’s per capita income rose by 130% from one lakh twenty-four thousand rupees in 2014 to two lakh seventy-eight thousand rupees in seven years. He added that GSDP was 5.6 lakh crore rupees in 2014. And today it is 11.54 lakh crore rupees. These are the numbers given by the Ministry of statistics and program implementation of the government of India.

“Telangana is the 11th largest state geographically and 12th largest as per population. But according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Telangana today has emerged as the 4th largest contributor to India’s economic growth,” KTR said.

Let us all set aside our differences and come together to work for the progress of India and Telangana, Minister KTR said, in his closing remarks.