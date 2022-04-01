London: Lucknow youth to head student council at King’s college

A 21-year-old from Lucknow, Yasir Khan, has done his city proud after he was elected as the president of the Students’ council at King’s college, London.

An alumnus of La Maritus college, Khan claims he will be the first Indian to assume the post in the 149-year history of the KCLSU. A BA 2nd year student, Khan will now be leading a pool of approximately 40,000 students from 150 countries.

He will take charge in July this year, during the Spring semester. “This is a time when KCL students are transitioning back into normal life from the Covid-19 pandemic. I look forward to working for the welfare of students,” Khan was quoted as saying by The Times of India.

Among his top priorities will be re-introduction of the alumni cards for graduates, providing free sanitary products to KCL fraternity, tuition fee rebate, introducing an installment program for annual fees and reducing the rent at KCL hostels.