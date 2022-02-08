‘Lone tigress’: Twitter hails Hijabi girl for standing up to saffron-clad bullies

As the hijab row escalated in Karnataka, on Tuesday, videos of a Hijabi student being heckled by a group of saffron-clad students chanting slogans of “Jai Shree Ram” surfaced on social media.

Twitter users have come out in support and appreciated the girl for bravely standing up to the saffron-clad boys who attempted to bully her.

In the video that surfaced on social media, the girl who is a student of P. E. S. Engineering college can be seen parking her vehicle and proceeding towards the college, as a group of students wearing saffron scarves walk towards her shouting slogans of “Jai Shri Ram”. However, they were taken aback when the Hijabi girl countered their attack chanting “Allahu Akbar”.

Here are a few reactions from Twitter users:

Have you seen rabid wild dogs herding to fight a lone tigress? There might not be a better depiction of it than this.pic.twitter.com/iEeoatLEh1 — Jas Oberoi | ਜੱਸ ਓਬਰੌਏ (@iJasOberoi) February 8, 2022

Be brave to stand for what you believe in even if you stand alone. #AllahuAkbar pic.twitter.com/UiYcxz9puG — Afifa Qureshi (@Afifa965) February 8, 2022

जब संसद में दंगाई और बम विस्फोट करनेवाले आतंकवादी पहुँच जाएँगे तो स्कूलों में अब यही सब तो होगा! pic.twitter.com/saro9Uk2VJ — Rashtriya Janata Dal (@RJDforIndia) February 8, 2022

This country is completely F***d up. Nobody can save it. Its finished. Not to forget that Girl's guts. She is raising slogans and facing that saffron terrorists crowd with no fear at all. So much of Respect and support to her. https://t.co/rHXgkIyITH — Ashok R (@idonashok) February 8, 2022

This video is exemplary, both of our sister's courage and of India's growing majoritarian dehumanisation. #KarnatakaHijabRow https://t.co/5NC6iAvosg — Kandur 🇵🇸 (@WaniSpeaks) February 8, 2022

Hundreds of cowards were fearing from a woman wearing burqa… What a pitiful nation ! https://t.co/CdB0mG2Voo — Sehar Shinwari (@SeharShinwari) February 8, 2022

The saffron shawl is just an excuse to harass a lone young girl by a group of brainwashed thugs.. Your parents must be really proud boys..#KarnatakaHijabRow https://t.co/gch0dP5D9T — Ankit Tyagi (@Ankit_Tyagi01) February 8, 2022

These visuals will leave ripple effect for at least a generation… & as society we all are responsible for it. https://t.co/lsW7cW1Az3 — Arvind Chauhan (@Arv_Ind_Chauhan) February 8, 2022

A bunch of boys are harassing a girl because she is wearing clothes that bother them. Behaving like mawalis and thugs is apparently nationalism now. https://t.co/XJADOpjy5I — Rohini Singh (@rohini_sgh) February 8, 2022

How brave these men are & how macho they must feel while targeting a lone young lady! Hatred for Muslims has been completely mainstreamed & normalised in India today. We are no longer a nation that celebrates our diversity, we want to punish & exclude people for it. https://t.co/KfxaF88Otd — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) February 8, 2022

This is not just shameful, it is beyond that. May be English does not have words strong enough to condemn this. Damn it, how could you do that to a girl, whether alone or accompanied? Fight with the govt or the college if you wish–but how can you heckle a girl? This is IMMORAL. https://t.co/x9aD2SBNS3 — Dr. N. C. Asthana, IPS (Retd) (@NcAsthana) February 8, 2022

It pains me to see how so many young minds have been poisoned. But whether it is this young woman or others in Karnataka, they are not alone. Love will eventually overpower hate. I call on @DgpKarnataka to uphold the Constitution & the rule of law. @PMOIndia @RahulGandhi https://t.co/aSigmH3kzy — Salman Anees Soz (@SalmanSoz) February 8, 2022

“Courage is not the absence of fear, but rather the assessment that something else is more important than fear.”



There is no other word to describe this woman – in the face of screaming hooligans she walks with her head high. Respect. https://t.co/X60qFM5D9x — Sandhya (@TheRestlessQuil) February 8, 2022

Harassing a muslim girl in broad daylight without fear of any repercussion shows such goons enjoy patronage from those in power. Such incidents shouldn’t be seen in isolation as BJP hopes that it helps to polarise in UP elections. https://t.co/NJo058o1xi — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) February 8, 2022

How will India recover from this? What will bring us all together again?#HijabRow #KarnatakaHijabRow https://t.co/EzCpGUZi9q — Kota Neelima కోట నీలిమ (@KotaNeelima) February 8, 2022