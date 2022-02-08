‘Lone tigress’: Twitter hails Hijabi girl for standing up to saffron-clad bullies

As the hijab row escalated in Karnataka, on Tuesday, videos of a Hijabi student being heckled by a group of saffron-clad students chanting slogans of “Jai Shree Ram” surfaced on social media.
Twitter users have come out in support and appreciated the girl for bravely standing up to the saffron-clad boys who attempted to bully her.
In the video that surfaced on social media, the girl who is a student of P. E. S. Engineering college can be seen parking her vehicle and proceeding towards the college, as a group of students wearing saffron scarves walk towards her shouting slogans of “Jai Shri Ram”. However, they were taken aback when the Hijabi girl countered their attack chanting “Allahu Akbar”.