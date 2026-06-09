‘Look after amma’: Critical Vizag steel worker’s message to son

A worker injured in Monday’s deadly molten steel explosion at the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant pleaded with his son from a hospital bed to take good care of their mother and ensure his younger brother’s education, words that have since moved many who heard them.

The worker, whose condition remains critical, was among the six injured in the disaster at the RINL-run plant on June 8. In a video, he reportedly asked his friend to record for his son, he says, “Take care of your younger brother and both of you study well and look after Amma,” before shutting his eyes.

A worker injured in Monday’s deadly molten steel explosion at the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant pleaded with his son from a hospital bed to take good care of their mother and ensure his younger brother’s education, words that have since moved many who heard them.



The worker, whose… pic.twitter.com/I6LjXwExNZ — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) June 9, 2026

A ladle carrying molten steel at roughly 1,600 degrees Celsius collapsed during a crane operation at around 4:35 pm, spilling scalding liquid metal onto workers below. Nine workers were killed and six others injured in the accident.

Also Read At least 8 killed in Vizag Steel Plant as molten iron spills

The dead and injured

Most of the bodies were charred beyond recognition. Authorities identified three of the deceased, Bhanu Kumar, Ramana and Appala Raju, while DNA samples from the remaining victims were sent to a laboratory in Vijayawada for identification.

Of the nine killed, six were permanent employees and three were contract workers, according to former minister Gudivada Amarnadh. Some of the injured remain in critical condition, with hospital authorities providing specialised care for burn-related trauma.

Government response

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan expressed deep shock and contacted the Visakhapatnam District Collector and City Police Commissioner to review rescue operations. He directed officials to ensure the best possible medical care for the injured and visited Visakhapatnam on Tuesday to personally meet the victims’ and their families.

Union Steel Minister HD Kumaraswamy visited the accident site and the hospital, describing the incident as extremely tragic, and announced compensation of Rs 25 lakh for each deceased worker’s family and Rs 10 lakh for each injured person.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the PMNRF for the next of kin of each deceased worker and Rs 50,000 for the injured. The District Collector confirmed that families of deceased permanent employees would be permitted to remain in plant quarters until retirement age.

A pattern of tragedy

The disaster is not the first of its kind at the plant. In 2012, 19 people were killed in an explosion at the same facility. Critics have pointed to a pattern of cost-cutting as a contributing factor. Former minister Gudivada Amarnadh noted that the plant had laid off 6,500 contract workers over the past two years, arguing that reduced staffing directly compromises safety protocols.

An inquiry into the cause of the crane failure is expected.