Look at Nia Sharma’s expensive car collection

Mumbai: Nia Sharma is a known name in the television industry. She has worked in many Indian TV shows but is popularly known for Kaali – Ek Agnipariksha, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Jamai Raja and Ishq Mein Marjawan. Besides TV shows, Nia Sharma has also been a part of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi in 2017 and the web series Twisted.

Net Worth

Apart from her acting skills, Nia is also for her luxurious lifestyle, from a multi-crore home to expensive cars. She reportedly is one of the highest-paid TV actresses in the telly town. Her net worth is estimated to be around Rs 55-60 crores. Scroll down to have a look at her swanky car collection and it proves that Nia is a ‘petrolhead’.

Nia Sharma Car Collection

At the beginning of 2021, she got herself a brand new luxurious car, Volvo XC. The cost of the car is estimated to be around Rs. 80L to 1Cr. Apart from his she also has Audi Q7 and Audi A4. Both cost around Rs. 80L and 55L, respectively. We get to see the pictures of her swanky wheels often on her Instagram.

On the work front, Nia hasn’t disclosed anything but fans are very upset about her recent elimination from the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. She got evicted from the show in a surprise double elimination on Sunday along with Niti Taylor.