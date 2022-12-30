Look at Ram Charan’s watch collection which is worth millions

Hyderabad: Tollywood actor Ram Charan’s luxurious life in Hyderabad is a reflection of his success and status in the film industry. He is among the well-established stars we have down south. Just like the larger-than-life movies, he believes in living an extravagant and king size life. His expensive posessions proves the fact. His impressive collection of luxurious watches too is among them.

Ram Charan is known for his love of fine timepieces and he has an super-expensive collection of watches that range in price from lakhs to crores. It includes a range of luxury brands such as Richard Mille, Yohan Blake, Audemars Piguet, Rolex, Patek Philippe and more.

Ram Charan Watch Collection

1. RM 61-01 Yohan Blake

Ram Charan was once spotted wearing Richard Mille RM 61-01 Yohan Blake watch with sapphire crystals. Reportedly, the watch costs Rs 3 crore approximately.

2. Richard Mille, RM029

RC is clearly a fan of Richard Mille. The high palladium content of the Rs 85 lakhs watch’s 18K white gold weight makes it an exclusive and most expensive watch.

3. Patek Philippe Nautilus Chronograph

A self-winding rose gold watch worth Rs 68 lakh to Rs 1 crore is also part of Ram Charan’s impressive watch collection.

4. Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore Grand Prix

Ram Charan’s other pricey timepiece is worth Rs 1.25 crore, according to reports.

5. Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore LeBron James

Ram Charan owns a similar brand of watch worth Rs. 43 lakhs.