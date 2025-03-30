Looking for best Eid gifts in Hyderabad? Top 5 ideas

Eid in Hyderabad is a grand celebration, marked by lavish feasts and the timeless tradition of exchanging gifts. From the bustling lanes of Charminar filled with festive delights to modern stores offering elegant hampers, the city embraces the spirit of generosity. Giving gifts during Eid is more than a custom here—it’s a heartfelt way to strengthen relationships and spread happiness.

Hyderabad’s unique blend of tradition and modernity is reflected in its gifting culture, with options ranging from handcrafted treats to luxurious keepsakes. Whether it’s a beautifully curated hamper from a local boutique or a personalized token of appreciation, a thoughtful Eid gift adds to the festive joy.

To capture the essence of Eid in Hyderabad, Siasat.com has rounded up five perfect gift ideas, ensuring your loved ones feel truly special this festive season

1. Eidi Cards by The Pastel Carriage

Eidi is a cherished tradition, and presenting it in beautifully designed envelopes adds an extra touch of elegance. The Pastel Carriage offers a range of aesthetically pleasing Eidi envelopes, featuring intricate designs and festive motifs that elevate the gifting experience. Whether you prefer minimalistic pastels or ornate gold accents, these envelopes make giving Eidi feel even more special.

2. Floral Eidi Cookie Basket by Customakery

For those who love a blend of elegance and sweetness, the Floral Eidi Cookie Basket by Customakery is a perfect choice. Beautifully arranged with fresh flowers and handcrafted Eid-themed cookies, this basket is a treat for both the eyes and taste buds. Thoughtfully curated, it also includes an Eidi envelope, making it an all-in-one festive gift.

3. Eid boxes by House of Happiness

For a simple yet delightful Eid gift, the Eid Boxes by House of Happiness are a great option. With nearly 10 different box variations starting from just Rs 150, these boxes are packed with an assortment of iconic chocolates and candies. Perfect for kids and adults alike, they make for a sweet and budget-friendly last-minute Eid surprise.

4. Eid Cookie Hamper by Bello Italiano

For those who love gourmet treats, the Eid Cookie Hamper by Bello Italiano is an excellent pick. Featuring three varieties of mini cookies and rich brownie bites, this hamper brings a luxurious touch to festive gifting. The elegant packaging makes it a perfect last-minute gift that feels both thoughtful and indulgent.

5. Eidi Bouquets by The Gift Bowtique

For a creative spin on traditional Eidi, The Gift Bowtique offers beautifully arranged Eidi Bouquets. These bouquets combine fresh flowers with neatly folded currency notes, making them an elegant and memorable gift. Wrapped in luxurious paper and tied with a stylish ribbon, they add a touch of sophistication to Eid celebrations.