Hyderabad’s love for lifestyle exhibitions has only grown stronger over the past few years. It has turned into a full-fledged culture of weekend expos, where Hyderabadi step out to explore curated experiences. Amid all the big names, food blogger Dr Foodie, aka Ahmed Ashfaq’s Jashn-e-Bazaar, is one of the most revered events in the city right now.

While it is popular for its diverse food and shopping stalls, it is the unique themes and Instagrammable decor that draw visitors back every season. Each edition arrives with a new concept, and the currently ongoing exhibition is no different.

Happening today, the exhibition has returned with a winter-inspired theme. It has quickly become the city’s most talked-about event for a very special reason, and Siasat.com went on ground to experience it.

Glimpses of Jashn-e-Bazaar (Image Source: Siasat.com/ Bushra Khan)

Snowfall magic at Jashn-e-Bazaar

Walk into the Jashn-e-Bazaar venue, and you will instantly be teleported into a winter fantasy. At the centre of the food area stands a breathtaking installation that resembles an icy castle, complete with intricate white patterns and frosted cut-outs that mimic sharp snow peaks. It instantly becomes the focal point of the entire space, drawing crowds who stop to admire and photograph it.

Above this set-up, soft, snowy clouds float overhead, adding to the illusion of a frozen world. Siasat.com recommends visiting this space during sunset when the blue lights are switched on. The mix of blue illumination with the warm sunset hues creates the picture-perfect winter scene that feels surreal in Hyderabad’s climate.

Then comes the surprise- snowfall. Every hour, the food area turns into a literal wonderland as the soft, artificial snowflakes begin to fall from above. For a full five minutes, the venue feels like it has been lifted straight out of a holiday movie. It is easily the most immersive moment and a must-see for anyone visiting Jashn-e-Bazaar.

Snowfall at Jashn-e-Bazaar (Image Source: Siasat.com)

Other attractions: Shopping, food and more

Beyond the snowfall frenzy, Jashn-e-Bazaar offers plenty for visitors to explore. The shopping stalls are as diverse as they come. From festive wear, footwear, accessories, to decor, handicrafts and gifting options, the event is a great spot to discover new Hyderabadi brands.

The lineup in the food area is equally exciting, with big names like Karachi Bakery, Masqati, Haiking, Pitsmokers, Zuci, Captain Kunafa, Shawafel and many more. The tables around the icy installation make it the perfect place to sit, eat and enjoy the winter-themed extravagance.

All details

When? November 22 and 23

Where? King’s Palace

Timings- 2 pm onwards

Tickets- Free entry