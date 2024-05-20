‘Lord Jagannath a Modi bhakt’: BJP’s Sambit Patra sparks row; Congress seeks apology

The national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Sambit Patra sparked a controversy after referring to Lord Jagannath as a devotee of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The statement that Patra made while taking to the media in Odia triggered a swift and strong backlash, particularly from the Odisha Congress unit.

Taking to the microblogging site X, Odisha Congress condemned Patra’s statement. Describing the comment as derogatory and disrespectful, the party demanded that Patra ‘apologise with folded hands in front of the national media’ to every citizen of Odisha.

“According to Sambit Patra – “Modi’s bhakt is Jagannath”.. It’s a direct attack on Odia Asmita…… We want Sambit to apologise with folded hands in front of the National Media and Each and every citizen of Odisha. It’s very derogatory… You should mind your language,” the party wrote.

Kerala unit congress also lashed out at Patra for his remarks.

Sambit Patra says that Prabhu Jagannath is a Bhakth of Modi.@sambitswaraj , God sends no one away empty, except those who are full of themselves. pic.twitter.com/Cod0eGjnua — Congress Kerala (@INCKerala) May 20, 2024

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Odisha prayed at Odisha’s Lord Jagannath Temple (Lord Srijagannath in Puri).

Taking to X, he wrote, “I prayed to Lord Srijagannath in Puri. May his blessings always be upon us and guide us to reach new heights of progress.”