Lord Jagannath’s ‘Bahuda’ Yatra: Chariot pulling begins

Puri: Lord Jagannath’s ‘Bahuda’ Yatra or return car festival formally began here on Saturday with thousands of devotees pulling the chariot of Lord Balabhadra’s ‘Taladwaj’ after ceremonial ‘Pahandi’ and Gajapati Maharaja Divyasingha Deb performing ‘Chhera Pahanra’ (sweeping) rituals.

Though the pulling of chariots was slated to start at 4 pm, it began at about 2.45 pm much ahead of the schedule amid chants of ‘Jai Jagannath’, ‘Haribol’ and beating of cymbals. The chariots of Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath would follow Lord Balabhadra’s Taladwaj.

Earlier, the sibling deities – Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath, were carried to ‘Taladwaj’, ‘Darpadalan’ and ‘Nandighosh’ chariots respectively in a ritual called ‘Pahandi’. The ‘Pahandi’ comes from the Sanskrit word ‘Padamundanam’, which means taking slow steps movement by spreading feet.

The pahandi of the trinity began with Chakraraj Sudarshan, followed by Lord Balabhdra, Devi Subhadra and finally Lord Jagannath. Though the ‘Pahandi’ ritual was earlier scheduled to begin at 12 noon, it started at 10 am, much earlier. The ceremonial procession took around two hours following which the deities were seated on the chariots.

The majestic chariots – Taladwaj (Balabhadra), Darpadalan (Subhadra) and Nandighosh (Jagannath) will be pulled by devotees from Shree Gundicha temple to the 12th-century shrine, the main seat of Lord Jagannath, a distance of about 2.6 km.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Leader of Opposition in Odisha Assembly Naveen Patnaik greeted the people on the auspicious occasion of Bahuda yatra.

“Greetings to all on the occasion of Bahuda Yatra. By the Grace of the Lord, everyone’s life be filled with happiness, peace, and prosperity,” Majhi said in a post on X.

Amid the beating of gongs, and blowing of conches and cymbals, Pahandi rituals were performed. While Lord Balabhdra was carried to the chariot on a line called ‘Dhadi Pahandi’, Goddess Subhadra, the sister of Lord Jagannath, was brought to her ‘Darpadalan’ chariot in a special procession called ‘Sunya Pahandi’ (the Goddess looking at the sky while being carried to the chariot) by servitors.

When Lord Jagannath finally stepped out of Shree Gundicha Temple, emotions spilled over the Grand Road as devotees raised slogans like ‘Jai Jagannath’ and ‘Haribol’.

Before the Pahandi, a number of customary rituals like ‘Mangla Arati’ and ‘Mailam’ were held before the presiding deities came out from the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

The ‘Chhera Pahanra’ ritual or sweeping of the floor of the chariots with a golden broom was performed by Gajapati Maharaja Divyasingha Deb, the titular king of Puri, on all the chariots. The ritual started at 1.35 pm.

The Gajapati began Chhera Pahanra on Taladwaj chariot of Lord Balabhadra followed by Lord Jagannath’s chariot and lastly on Devi Subhadra’s chariot.

Lakhs of devotees have thronged the pilgrim town of Puri to witness the annual Bahuda Yatra of Lord Jagannath and his siblings.

The festival is being conducted under unprecedented security arrangements in the backdrop of a stampede near Gundicha Temple on June 29 when three people were killed and around 50 others injured.

A total of 10,000 personnel including 6,150 of Odisha Police and 800 personnel of the CAPFs have been deployed in the temple town to ensure that no such incident takes place, an officer said.

The police have issued a traffic advisory for visitors and arrangements made with the anticipation that a huge turnout will be recorded since the weather is favourable, an officer said.

Over 275 AI-enabled CCTV cameras, drone technology and other such technology are in place to keep a tab on the crowd, mischief-makers or any untoward incidents, he added.

Odisha DGP YB Khurania and other top police and administrative officers are camping in Puri town for the last two days to ensure an incident-free Bahuda Yatra.

Lakhs of devotees had darshan of the deities during their stay at the Gundicha temple, considered the birthplace of Lord Jagannath and his siblings.