‘Lori sunaayegi?’ Mira Rajput trolled for charging Rs 1.75L for sleep plan

Hyderabad: Mira Rajput Kapoor, wife of Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor, has launched a brand-new wellness centre called Dhun in Bandra, Mumbai. It’s calm, peaceful, and full of relaxing vibes – but there’s one thing that’s got everyone talking… the super high prices!

Dhun promises healing through Ayurvedic treatments, chakra scans, red light therapy, and more. The place looks beautiful – 6,000 sq ft of soft lighting, earthy colours, and marble floors. But the internet isn’t sure if it’s worth the cost.

What You Can Get – If You Can Afford It

Here’s a look at some of the treatments and their prices:

Tulya Session (90 minutes) – Rs. 12,500

Ethera Facial (60 minutes) – Rs. 12,000

EFT for Anxiety (30 minutes) – Rs. 10,000

Aura & Chakra Scan – Rs. 10,000

Cryotherapy (3 minutes) – Rs. 7,000

Red Light Therapy (20 minutes) – Rs. 5,500

Sleep Reset & Gut Cleanse (7-day program) – Rs. 1,75,000

Yes, that’s almost the cost of a small car!

Rs. 1.75 Lakh for Better Sleep? Internet Can’t Believe It!

What shocked people the most is the Rs. 1.75 lakh price tag for a “Sleep Reset and Gut Cleanse” program. It’s meant to help busy people feel relaxed and refreshed in just one week. But when netizens saw the price, they were left speechless — and then the memes and jokes started flooding in.

The Internet Reacts – With Jokes!

People on Reddit and social media had a lot to say. One person wrote, “I’d rather invest Rs. 1.75 lakh in mutual funds – at least I’ll sleep better!” Another joked, “If I pay that much, I’ll lose the little sleep I already have!”

Someone else added, “Rich people’s idea of wellness is just comedy now.” And many called Mira the “Kailash Colony Gwyneth Paltrow” for launching such a fancy and pricey venture.

Despite the trolling, Mira seems happy. She recently did a puja (prayer ceremony) at Dhun with Shahid and his parents. She believes in clean, healthy living and says Dhun is close to her heart.

Dhun Wellness is beautiful, calm, and luxurious. But the prices? That’s what’s making it viral. Whether you love it or laugh at it, one thing is clear – Mira Kapoor’s Dhun has everyone talking!