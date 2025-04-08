Lorry crashes into traffic booth at Miyapur Metro, kills one

Hyderabad: A traffic home guard was killed, and two constables were injured after a speeding lorry crashed into a traffic booth at the Miyapur Metro station on Monday, April 8.

According to reports, the lorry driver, identified as Srinivas, lost control of the vehicle and rammed into the booth near the Hyderabad metro station where the traffic personnel were on duty. The impact was so severe that the home guard died on the spot, while the injured constables were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Driver booked for accident near Hyderabad Metro

Srinivas has been booked for rash driving and negligence.

Further investigation is ongoing.

Earlier, on March 17, a speeding car caused havoc in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills as it crashed into a pillar of the metro station. The accident occurred when the car was heading towards Jubilee Hills Checkpost from Krishnanagar.

According to reports, the car hit a metro pillar and a divider and came to rest on the road. The rear wheel of the car was blown off due to the severity of the accident. The driver was seriously injured in the accident and was rushed to the hospital.

In a similar incident, five people were injured after a speeding car lost control and crashed into a Hyderabad Metro Rail pillar at KPHB. The vehicle, traveling from Miyapur to Kukatpally, reportedly veered off course near KPHB, hitting the pillar before colliding with another car ahead.