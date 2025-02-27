Car crashes into Hyderabad Metro pillar at KPHB, 5 injured

Hyderabad: Five people were injured after a speeding car lost control and crashed into a Hyderabad Metro Rail pillar at KPHB on Thursday, February 27.

The vehicle, traveling from Miyapur to Kukatpally, reportedly veered off course near KPHB, hitting the Hyderabad metro pillar before colliding with another car ahead.

All five occupants, including the driver, were taken to the hospital.

Upon receiving information, police reached the spot. They are currently investigating whether alcohol played a role in the crash.

Further investigation is ongoing.