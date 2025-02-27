Car crashes into Hyderabad Metro pillar at KPHB, 5 injured

All five occupants, including the driver, were taken to the hospital.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 27th February 2025 6:51 pm IST
Car crashes into Hyderabad Metro pillar at KPHB, 5 injured
Representational image

Hyderabad: Five people were injured after a speeding car lost control and crashed into a Hyderabad Metro Rail pillar at KPHB on Thursday, February 27.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

The vehicle, traveling from Miyapur to Kukatpally, reportedly veered off course near KPHB, hitting the Hyderabad metro pillar before colliding with another car ahead.

All five occupants, including the driver, were taken to the hospital.

MS Creative School
Also Read
Metro expansion gains momentum in Hyderabad’s Old City

Upon receiving information, police reached the spot. They are currently investigating whether alcohol played a role in the crash.

Further investigation is ongoing.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 27th February 2025 6:51 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button