Metro expansion gains momentum in Hyderabad’s Old City  

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metro Rail’s expansion project is making significant progress in the Old City, a key focus area in chief minister A Revanth Reddy’s vision to transform Hyderabad into a world-class city.

Developments in the Old City:

MGBS to Chandrayangutta Stretch: Construction work is advancing rapidly on this important corridor, bringing modern connectivity to one of Hyderabad’s historically underserved areas.

Property Acquisitions: Of the 1,100 properties required for the project, 270 owners have voluntarily offered their properties to support Metro construction. So far, Rs 80 crore has been paid to 170 property owners as compensation, with another Rs 80 crore set to be disbursed after ownership verification.

This expansion is expected to provide the Old City with enhanced public transportation options, boosting local commerce and improving access to other parts of Hyderabad.

Metro’s role in city transformation:

At an event marking the launch of electric two-wheelers and cabs by EVZIP for ‘First and Last Mile Connectivity,’ Hyderabad Airport Metro Limited Managing Director NVS Reddy highlighted the importance of the Metro Rail network.

The expansion will increase the network from the current 69 km to over 200 km, reshaping the city’s transportation landscape.

EVZIP connectivity services:

To complement the Metro expansion, EVZIP introduced new electric vehicles, including 100 women-driven two-wheelers under the initiative ‘EV Zip Esha.’

These vehicles will operate from key Metro stations, including Parade Grounds and Secunderabad East, to areas like Malkajgiri, Sainikpuri, and ECIL.

Hyderabad Metro already use by 5 lakh people

With 5 lakh people already using the Metro daily, these initiatives aim to ensure seamless first and last-mile connectivity while transforming Hyderabad’s public transportation system.

Senior officials from L&T Metro Rail and EVZIP joined the event, reflecting a collaborative effort toward urban progress.