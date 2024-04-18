Hyderabad: A Hyderabad man claimed to have lost Rs. 50 thousand to pickpockets at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The incident reportedly occurred as thousands of devotees rushed to the temple after its opening.

Pickpockets push Hyderabad man to commit crime

He alleged that due to the presence of a huge crowd, 4-5 people pushed him and then stole Rs. 50 thousand from his pocket.

“It happened when I was standing in line,” he added.

A Hyderabad man's viral video of a 50k theft in Ayodhya has sparked concerns about pickpocketing incidents, prompting authorities to increase security measures and urge community vigilantness.#PickpocketAlert #AyodhyaTemple pic.twitter.com/LzedYOEt6E — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) April 17, 2024

Later, a video of the Hyderabad man claiming the pickpocketing incident at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya went viral on social media.

Devotees flock to Ayodhya’s Ram Temple in large numbers for ‘Ram Navami’ celebration

Yesterday, on the occasion of ‘Ram Navami,’ a large number of devotees thronged the Ram Temple.

Before visiting the temple, devotees took a dip in the holy waters of the Saryu River in Ayodhya.

Though huge security arrangements were made at the temple, pickpockets reportedly stole Rs. 50 thousand from the Hyderabad man.