Lost Rs 50K to pickpockets at Ram Temple in Ayodhya: Hyderabad man

The incident reportedly occurred as thousands of devotees rushed to the temple.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 18th April 2024 12:43 pm IST
Ram Temple
Hyderabad man (Image: X)

Hyderabad: A Hyderabad man claimed to have lost Rs. 50 thousand to pickpockets at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The incident reportedly occurred as thousands of devotees rushed to the temple after its opening.

Pickpockets push Hyderabad man to commit crime

He alleged that due to the presence of a huge crowd, 4-5 people pushed him and then stole Rs. 50 thousand from his pocket.

MS Education Academy

“It happened when I was standing in line,” he added.

Later, a video of the Hyderabad man claiming the pickpocketing incident at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya went viral on social media.

Also Read
Congress to win majority of Lok Sabha seats in Telangana, predicts survey

Devotees flock to Ayodhya’s Ram Temple in large numbers for ‘Ram Navami’ celebration

Yesterday, on the occasion of ‘Ram Navami,’ a large number of devotees thronged the Ram Temple.

Before visiting the temple, devotees took a dip in the holy waters of the Saryu River in Ayodhya.

Though huge security arrangements were made at the temple, pickpockets reportedly stole Rs. 50 thousand from the Hyderabad man.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 18th April 2024 12:43 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Top Stories updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button