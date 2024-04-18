Hyderabad: A Hyderabad man claimed to have lost Rs. 50 thousand to pickpockets at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.
The incident reportedly occurred as thousands of devotees rushed to the temple after its opening.
Pickpockets push Hyderabad man to commit crime
He alleged that due to the presence of a huge crowd, 4-5 people pushed him and then stole Rs. 50 thousand from his pocket.
“It happened when I was standing in line,” he added.
Later, a video of the Hyderabad man claiming the pickpocketing incident at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya went viral on social media.
Devotees flock to Ayodhya’s Ram Temple in large numbers for ‘Ram Navami’ celebration
Yesterday, on the occasion of ‘Ram Navami,’ a large number of devotees thronged the Ram Temple.
Before visiting the temple, devotees took a dip in the holy waters of the Saryu River in Ayodhya.
Though huge security arrangements were made at the temple, pickpockets reportedly stole Rs. 50 thousand from the Hyderabad man.