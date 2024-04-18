Congress to win majority of Lok Sabha seats in Telangana, predicts survey

Hyderabad: Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, a survey has predicted that the Congress will secure the majority of seats in Telangana.

The survey, conducted by Lok Poll, indicates that the main opposition party, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is expected to come a distant second, while the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is projected to be in the third position.

Congress may win 13-15 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana

According to the survey findings, the Congress will win 13-15 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana in the upcoming general elections. The BJP is likely to secure 2-3 seats, and the BRS 0-1 seats.

Here are our final figures for the state of #Telangana



▪️INC 13 – 15

▪️BRS 00 – 01

▪️BJP 02 – 03

▪️AIMIM 01



Sample size: 1,350 per Parliamentary constituency.



1/2.#LoksabhaElections2024 #Elections2024 #LokSabhaElections #GeneralElections2024… pic.twitter.com/EATo4tvSGT — Lok Poll (@LokPoll) April 17, 2024

It is noteworthy that Lok Poll’s survey results were nearly accurate during the Assembly elections. The survey predicted that Congress would bag 69-72 seats. After the results, it was found that Congress won 64 seats.

AIMIM likely to retain Hyderabad seat

The survey predicted that the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is likely to retain the Hyderabad seat in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in Telangana.

Since 1989, AIMIM has secured victory in the LS polls in the Hyderabad constituency for nine consecutive terms.

Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi, as an independent candidate, represented the constituency from 1984-89. From 1989 to 2004, the Lok Sabha constituency was represented by Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi as an AIMIM MP.

Since 2004, Asaduddin Owaisi has served as the MP from the Hyderabad constituency.