‘Don’t know if Akbaruddin Owaisi will also be poisoned in jail’, says AIMIM MLA

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) floor leader and Chandrayangutta MLA, Akbaruddin Owaisi on Monday said, ‘Nahi Malum Ki Kya Akbaruddin Owaisi ko bhi Zaher deke jail mein mardiya jaiga’ (‘Don’t Know if Akbaruddin Owaisi Will Also be Poisoned and Killed in Jail’).

Addressing an Eid Milap meeting, he indirectly referenced the death of Mukhtar Ansari of Uttar Pradesh, adding, “I hope and I am confident that it will not happen, but I don’t know whether Akbaruddin Owaisi and Asaduddin Owaisi will be shot dead while being taken to a hospital.”

Akbaruddin Owaisi asks people to imagine Hyderabad without AIMIM

Asking people to imagine Hyderabad without AIMIM and the Owaisi brothers, he questioned, “Who will be ours?”

He appealed to people to highlight any shortcomings of the AIMIM so that they can be rectified. “However, I am not ready to be away from the public”, he added.

Parties tried but failed to defeat Majlis in Old City, says Chandrayangutta MLA

On Sunday, Akbaruddin Owaisi stated that many political parties had attempted but failed to defeat Asaduddin Owaisi’s-led party in Hyderabad.

Speaking at the AIMIM headquarters during the Eid Milap celebration, he noted that those who previously labeled his party as the B-team of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are now seeking AIMIM support in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Ahead of the impending Lok Sabha polls, the Chandrayangutta MLA appealed to Hyderabad voters to ensure Asaduddin Owaisi’s victory by a larger majority.