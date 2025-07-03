Step aside, ordinary clutches, Louis Vuitton has just unveiled its most unexpected fashion accessory yet, a handbag shaped like an Indian auto‑rickshaw. Yes, you read that right! Part of the brand’s Men’s Spring/Summer 2026 collection, this three-wheeled wonder has taken the internet and the fashion world by surprise.

Fashion insider Diet Paratha shared a glimpse of the bag during a private “re-see” event after the official runway. And no, this isn’t a joke, it’s an actual, functional handbag.

The Bag, Up Close

Crafted in Louis Vuitton’s iconic coated monogram canvas leather, the Rickshaw Bag is all about exquisite detailing. It features:

Mini gold-tone wheels.

Handlebars and tiny headlights.

A curved roof

And microfiber suede lining inside

The bag opens from the top like a trunk. LV’s monogram flower is cleverly integrated into the wheels, and the zip pulls are engraved with the classic logo. It’s quirky, clever, and finely crafted.

Let’s Talk Price

This adorable autorickshaw will cost you Rs 35 lakh (around $42,000) that’s about 30 times the price of a real rickshaw. But in the world of high fashion, practicality isn’t the point it’s all about creativity and buzz.

LV has a history of playful, novelty bags, airplanes, dolphins, dog,even toolboxes. But this one hit differently: it’s cheeky, culturally inspired, and feels familiar, especially for Indian audiences.

The Internet Has Feelings

Reactions online were instant and hilarious. One user joked, “Middle-class struggle is high-class couture now,” while another quipped, “Is it metered?”

Indian social media turned the bag into meme gold, while international fans admired its quirky charm.

Whether they loved it or found it ridiculous, no one could look away. That’s the true power of a statement piece.

An Indian Twist on the Runway

The rickshaw wasn’t alone. The Spring/Summer 2026 collection also featured:

Elephant and leopard prints.

Mughal-style jewelled trunks.

And Indian-style chappals reinvented as luxury sandals.

The show blended global luxury with Indian motifs, creating a visual mix of street and royalty.

In a fashion world often filled with sameness, Louis Vuitton gave us something refreshingly unexpected and undeniably fun. It’s not just a bag; it’s a bold, witty nod to Indian street culture, elevated with designer polish.