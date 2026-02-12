Love can wait, scammers won’t: Hyderabad CP warns youth

Sajjanar used Gen-Z terms to warn citizens about such scams, saying Valentine’s Day is about roses, not red flags.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Khadija Irfan Rahim  |   Published: 12th February 2026 6:30 pm IST
Hyderabad CP VC Sajjanar
Hyderabad City CP VC Sajjanar

Hyderabad: Ahead of Valentine’s Day, Hyderabad City Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar on Thursday, February 12, issued a public alert warning citizens about “romance scams” that dupe people of money under the guise of love.

Known for reaching out to the public in a relatable manner, Sajjanar used Gen-Z language to warn young citizens about such scams, saying, “Valentine’s Day is about roses, not red flags.”

“Valentine’s Day is about roses, not red flags. But while you’re looking for love on dating apps and social media, someone else might be looking at your bank balance,” Sajjanar said in an X post.

Add as a preferred source on Google

He urged citizens to watch for common warning signs that are often overlooked due to deceptive tactics used by scammers.

For instance, dramatic and quick confessions like an instant I love you, or overseas job stories, sudden emergencies, or attempts to isolate you are all “classic tactics” fraudsters use to build trust more quickly, Sajjanar said. This allows them to later ask for money without appearing suspicious.

Another sign to look out for is blatant requests for money. “Never send money, cryptocurrency, gift cards, or personal information to someone you haven’t met in person. Not for a visa issue, not for a medical emergency, and not for a “surprise gift” stuck at customs,” the CP added.

MS Admissions 2026-27

He advised citizens to consult family or friends if they feel unsure in such situations, as it could prevent them from being scammed before it is too late.

“If you’re unsure, check with a trusted friend or family member. Love can wait. Scammers can’t,” Sajjanar said.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Khadija Irfan Rahim  |   Published: 12th February 2026 6:30 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button