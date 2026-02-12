HMWSSB expanded after GHMC reorganisation, divided into three zones

Hyderabad: After the reorganisation of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) into three new corporations, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has followed suit and has been divided into Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Malkajgiri zones.

The limits of the water board have been expanded to cover the Core Urban Region (CURE), and all three zones have been designated executive directors for ease of administration.

Samrat Ashok Nama has been appointed Executive Director of the Hyderabad or central zone, S Pankaja has been appointed to the Malkajgiri zone and M Santhosh to the Cyberabad zone.

Meanwhile, Mayank Mittal, who was previously serving as the Executive Director of HMWSSB, has been appointed as the Joint Managing Director and will now assist the Managing Director of the board in day-to-day administration.

A government order to this effect was issued on Wednesday, February 11.

Over the years, HMWSSB has grown to serve 1,458 square kilometre with nearly 14 lakh connections, from 168 sq km and 2.5 lakh connections since its formation in 1989. With its recent expansion, the water board now covers an area of 2,053 sq km.