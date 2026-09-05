Love jihad ke khilaaf…: Ghaziabad Hindutva leader’s open threat

Neither Khoda Makanpur Police Station nor the Ghaziabad Police Commissionerate have any knowledge about the video.

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Group of four young men standing against a blue and red wall, one holding a smartphone.

Uttar Pradesh:Haanji jihadiyon, abbu aa gaye (Jihadis, your daddy has arrived),” far-right leader Sonu Sharma said.

He is a member of the Hindu Raksha Dal, headed by Pinky Bhaiya. He called for violent attacks on Muslim men allegedly engaged in “love jihad.”

A resident of Khoda in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad district, he has released a social media video, asking Hindu brothers to fight against “love jihad” and “break skulls if needed.”

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Expressing his support for another Hindutva supporter, Krishna Thakur, whose videos of repeatedly slapping a young Muslim man surfaced on social media.

Lagaatar hum love jihad ki kamar thodne ka kaam kar rahein hai per yeh jihadi maan nahi rahein. Kyunki yeh log Yogi Adityanath ka kanoon maan nahi rahein, bus sharia maanthe hai. (These Muslims only follow sharia law, not the law and order of the state)

Sharma also says they have enough money to carry on their fight against Muslims, suggesting a well-funded network. “Hum sanatan dharma ko bachane ka kaam karthe hai. Inn suwaro se baccho (We protect sanatan dharma. Protect yourself from these pigs).”

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Neither Khoda Makanpur Police Station nor the Ghaziabad Police Commissionerate have any knowledge about the video.

“Love Jihad” is an Islamophobic conspiracy theory promoted by right-wing Hindutva groups that claim Muslim men “strategically” target Hindu women to seduce, deceive and force them into marrying and converting to Islam.

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Veena Nair

Veena Nair is the Online Editor at Siasat.com, where she primarily reports on religious and community-based hate crimes across India. Previously, she worked as a sub-editor at The New Indian… More »
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