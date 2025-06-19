Hyderabad: Just a day after setting the internet abuzz with their joint appearance in Mumbai, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have been once again spotted together, this time at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on Thursday. A video capturing the rumoured couple exiting the airport back to back is now going viral on social media.

What caught everyone’s attention was their twinning airport look. While Vijay kept it cool in a navy blue tee paired with grey denims, Rashmika opted for a casual navy blue shirt and same grey denims, giving fans more reason to speculate about their hush-hush relationship. Watch the video below.

Earlier on Wednesday, the duo was clicked at the Mumbai airport in the early hours of June 18, as they stepped into the same car. Looks like the alleged lovebirds just can’t seem to escape the public eye, no matter the hour.

Adding more fuel to the fire, fans still haven’t gotten over their suspiciously similar beach photos from April. Rashmika celebrated her 29th birthday on April 5 this year with dreamy sunsets and sand in Oman. Just a day later, Vijay dropped his own beach-side pictures, riding horses in the same scenic setup.

From white sands and red flags to palm trees and beach chairs, netizens couldn’t help but notice the identical backdrops, once again convinced that the two secretly holidayed together.

While dating rumours have followed Rashmika and Vijay for years now, both stars have chosen to keep things private. They’ve often dismissed the buzz by saying they’re “just good friends”, but their repeated appearances and subtle clues continue to keep fans guessing.