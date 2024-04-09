LS polls: AIMIM backs Anandraj Ambedkar’s candidacy from Amravati

New Delhi: All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) declared its support for Anandraj Ambedkar, the grandson of BR Ambedkar, in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Anandraj Ambedkar is contesting from the Amravati constituency in Maharashtra.

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday advised its party workers to ensure Anandraj Ambedkar’s victory in the elections.

A post on the official X handle of AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi read, “I am pleased to announce AIMIM support to Anandraj Ambedkar, the grandson of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar who is contesting Lok Sabha elections from Amravati. I advise my party workers to work for his victory.”

The Amravati contest has become a multi-cornered with the BJP fielding sitting MP Navneet Rana, who is challenged by Congress’ Balwant Wankhede, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi’s Prajakta Pillewan and Prahar Janshakti Party leader Dinesh Bub.

Earlier, on April 2, Imtiaz Jaleel, the Maharashtra unit President of AIMIM, extended his wishes to Anandraj Ambedkar for the upcoming elections.

“We had a fruitful conversation regarding his candidature in Amravati for the upcoming Lok Sabha election. I wish him all the best as he files his nomination,” Imtiaz Jaleel wrote in a post on X.

Imtiaz Jaleel was re-nominated by the party to fight the Lok Sabha elections from Aurangabad. He had won the Aurangabad seat in 2019 by defeating Shib Sena’s Chanrakant Khaire.

With 48 Lok Sabha seats, Maharashtra sends the second-highest number of legislators to the Lower House after Uttar Pradesh. Known for its political diversity and significant electoral influence, Maharashtra plays a crucial role in shaping national politics.

Elections in the 48 parliamentary constituencies of Maharashtra will be held in five phases–April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, and May 20.

In the 2019 elections, the BJP won 23 out of the 25 seats it contested, while the undivided Shiv Sena secured 18 of the 23 seats it fought for.

In 2014, the BJP won 23 seats and Shiv Sena 18. The undivided Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) won 4 seats, while the Congress had to settle for just 2 seats.