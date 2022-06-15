LS polls: Badruddin Ajmal-led AIUDF vows not to enter into alliance with Congress

Guwahati: Badruddin Ajmal-led All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) has said that it will not enter into an alliance with the Congress party in Assam for the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Karim Uddin Barbhuiya, AIUDF MLA and party General Secretary told ANI that, the Congress party has now been gradually losing its public support and there is no question about forming an alliance with Congress again.

He also said that the public has now rejected the Congress party.

“The Congress party draws blank in the Guwahati Municipal Corporation election and recently concluded Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council election. We are feeling like that, the oldest party of the country is not on the ground base. In this condition, it would be foolish to make an alliance with Congress. AIUDF is a matured political party and the party will not take any foolish decision,” Karim Uddin Barbhuiya said.

In the 2021 Assam assembly poll, Congress and AIUDF had come together in a pre-poll alliance. However, after losing the election, the Congress party snapped ties with AIUDF.

“Winning and losing in an election is a different matter. But in the GMC election, forfeiture of security deposit of 38 Congress candidates, one Congress candidate gotten votes less than NOTA, it proves that the Congress party is not a party associated with the public. We can’t go away from the public. Assam Congress is happy with zero and it may be zero in 2024 also. We are getting responses from the people of all caste and communities in the state and the public will decide where we will go,” the AIUDF MLA said.

The AIUDF MLA said that his party will go with the public and take their opinion.

“Earlier, we had won three Lok Sabha seats in Assam. This time we are hoping to win five seats,” Barbhuiya said.