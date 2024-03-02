LS polls: BJP’s Dr Madhavi Latha to take on Owaisi in Hyderabad seat

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in its first list of candidates released on Saturday, March 2, nominated Dr Madhavi Latha Kompella as its candidate for the Hyderabad seat in the soon upcoming Lok Sabha polls going to take place across the country.

She is the chairperson of Virinchi Hospital in the city and is all set to take on the AIMIM chief and MP Asaduddin Owaisi’s bastion in the Old City.

She recently gained traction online with interviews on various YouTube channels and prides herself on being a devout Hindu.

Latha is also the founder of the Lopamudra Charitable Trust, a non-profit organization. According to the organisation’s website, “it provides healthcare, education, and livelihood programs to the underprivileged in Hyderabad.”

This is the first time that the BJP has fielded a female candidate from the constituency. In 2019, the saffron party had fielded Dr Bhagavanth Rao, who stood second and lost to Owaisi by 282186 votes garnering around 26 percent of the vote while the AIMIM chief got 58.95 percent votes.

(This is a developing story. The latest version will be updated)