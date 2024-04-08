LS polls: MCC violation case filed against Medak BRS candidate

Hyderabad: A case of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) violation was registered against Medak Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Lok Sabha poll candidate P Venkatarami Reddy for allegedly conducting a secret meeting with government employees and cash distribution on April 7 in the night.

The case was registered after leaders of the BJP and the Congress complained to the Election Commission about the alleged meeting and the parties accused the BRS candidate of distributing money to influence the said employees.

According to the complaint, the meeting allegedly took place at the Reddy Function hall in Rangadhampally of Siddipet district.

The police registered the case as per the EC flying squad’s complaint against Venkatarama Reddy and the function hall was sealed by the authorities.

Medak BJP LS candidate M Raghunandan Rao also complained to the chief electoral officer against Siddipet collector, Siddipet police commissioner and Siddipet Assistant Returning Officer (ARO) for “inaction” over the development.

“The said meeting was attended by several government teachers, IKP, CAS, APM of PRDA and employees of the electricity department, this incident is illegal and a violation of the model code of conduct,” he said.