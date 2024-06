Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting with party functionaries on Monday here as part of the strategy for the Maharashtra Assembly polls to be held in the second half of the year.

The party won nine seats in the Lok Sabha polls, though it had contested from 21 of the 48 constituencies in the state.

The meeting was attended by party functionaries, including district heads and other key persons.