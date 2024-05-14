LS polls: Phase-4 voter turnout climbs to 67.25 per cent

New Delhi: Voting seems to have picked up in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha polls held on Monday as compared to the previous phases, according to the latest voter turnout shared by the Election Commission (EC).

According to the poll authority, the turnout stood at 67.25 per cent at 11:45 pm.

The turnout is 1.74 percentage points higher than the corresponding phase in the 2019 parliamentary polls.

The figures, the EC said, will continue to be updated by the field-level officers as polling parties keep returning.

A total of 96 seats went to polls in the fourth phase of the seven-phase election. After the latest phase, polling has been completed in 379 seats across 23 states and Union territories.

Polling has also been completed in the Assembly elections of Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the turnout recorded in the fourth phase was 65.51 per cent. Polling was then held in 71 seats across nine states.

In the first phase of the ongoing general election, a 66.14-per cent turnout was recorded. In the 2019 polls, the turnout in the first phase was 69.43 per cent.

In the second phase of the election held on April 26, the turnout was recorded at 66.71 per cent as against the 69.64 per cent in the second phase of the 2019 polls.

The updated voter turnout figures for the third phase of polling in the Lok Sabha election stood at 65.68 per cent. In the third phase of the 2019 general election, the turnout was 68.4 per cent.

The poll panel said according to the laid-down procedure, a scrutiny of election papers takes place a day after polling in the presence of candidates or their authorised polling agents.

The decision to conduct re-poll, if any, is also taken thereafter. Some polling parties return after the polling day, depending on the geographical or logistical conditions.

“The commission will also, after the scrutiny and depending on the number/schedule of re-poll, publish the updated voter turnout along with gender-wise breakup by May 17,” the EC said.

The voter apathy towards turning up at polling stations has largely been blamed on the heatwave conditions.

The EC has been making efforts to ensure voter registration and a higher voter participation.

It has described its efforts as “from roll to poll”.

The poll panel had expressed dismay at the poor voter turnout in metro cities and described it as urban and youth apathy towards elections.

Since registration as a voter and casting votes is not mandatory under law, the EC has said it functions in a “persuasive space” to motivate people to enrol themselves as voters.