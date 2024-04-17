LS polls: PM Modi to campaign in Assam, Tripura today

New Delhi: With the Lok Sabha elections inching closer, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to campaign for NDA candidates in Assam and Tripura on Wednesday.

In Assam, the Prime Minister will address a campaign event in Nalbari at 11:00 a.m. From there, he will proceed to Tripura’s capital Agartala to address an election rally at 2:00 p.m.

Major political events that will unfold across the country today: