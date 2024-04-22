LS polls: PM Modi to campaign in UP today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public meeting in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh at 2 p.m. on Monday.

Prime Minister Modi will campaign for the BJP candidate from Aligarh Lok Sabha seat, Satish Gautam.

Home Minister Amit Shah will address a public meeting in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker at 10:30 a.m. at Narhardev High School Ground.

Major political developments that will unfold across the country today:

BJP National President J.P. Nadda will address three public meetings in Chhattisgarh.

*J.P. Nadda will address one public meeting each at 11:45 a.m. in Mungeli district, Bilaspur, 1:35 p.m. in Durg district, Bhilai, and at 3:05 p.m. in Raipur district.

*Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will address one public meeting each in Karnataka at 11 a.m. in Channaptna, Bengaluru Rural, and at 4 p.m. in Yelahanka, Chikkaballapur.

*Congress leader and former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot will arrive in Kerala and attend an election campaign meeting in Kavannoor, Wayanad at 3 p.m., address Udye ‘Nyay Sammelan’ at 4 p.m. in Wandoor, Wayanad, as well as attend a Youth Congress roadshow at Puthucode, Alathur, at 6:30 p.m. Sachin Pilot will campaign for former Congress President Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad as well.

*BSP supremo Mayawati will address a public meeting in Bulandshahr Lok Sabha constituency at Sathiabad Bypass Road ground

*Congress leader Imran Pratapgarhi will hold a public meeting in support of the Congress candidate at 7 p.m. in Maharashtra’s Akola.

*Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Yogi Adityanath will address a public meeting each in Uttar Pradesh — at 11:40 a.m. in Fatehpur Sikri, Agra, and at 2 p.m. in Aligarh

*Former Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot will hold a roadshow at 9:30 a.m. in Rajasthan’s Sirohi which will start from Subhash Circle followed by a roadshow at 4 p.m. in Abu Road while campaigning for son and Congress leader Vaibhav Gehlot.

*Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai will address a public meeting in Rajnandgaon at Indraprastha stadium.

*BJP candidate from Meerut Lok Sabha seat, Arun Govil will hold a roadshow at Ma Mansa Devi Temple.

*Samajwadi Party (SP) National General Secretary and former Cabinet Minister Shivpal Singh Yadav will inaugurate the election office of party candidate from Farrukhabad Lok Sabha seat, Naval Kishore Shakya, and will also address a public meeting in his support.