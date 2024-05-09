LS polls: Rahul Gandhi to campaign in Hyderabad, Narsapur today

Hyderabad: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will campaign today in Hyderabad’s Saroornagar and Narsapur in Telangana, to boost the chances of the Congress party at the May 13 polling in the state.

Rahul along with chief minister A Revanth Reddy will participate in the Narsapur ‘Jana Jathara Sabha’ at 4 pm and another public meeting at Sarroornagar Stadium at 6 pm.

The battle for winning the most seats in the state is seen mostly as a tussle between Congress and the BJP, with the BRS still reeling from the 2023 Assembly poll defeat followed by a massive wave of the defection of its party leaders.

The 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana can turn crucial for the BJP-led NDA and the Congress-led INDIA bloc, which are vying to achieve the magic figure of 272 seats out of a total of 543 LS seats in the country.