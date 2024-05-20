LS Polls: Salman Khan arrives in style to cast his vote in Mumbai

Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan arrived in style to exercise his franchise at a polling booth in Mumbai amid the ongoing fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

Clad in his signature style t-shirt and denim, Salman snapped at a polling booth in Mount Mery Convent school in Bandra West, Mumbai.

Earlier in the day, Salman Khan’s parents, Salim Khan and Salma Khan cast their votes.

Shutterbugs snapped pictures of the pair at a polling booth in Mumbai.

A few days ago, Salman had shared a post on X and encouraged people to step out of their houses and cast their vote. Salman informed all that he would be voting on May 20 and expects everyone else to do so for their motherland.

His post on X read, “I exercise 365 days a year no matter what, and now I’m going to exercise my right to vote on the 20th of May no matter what. So do whatever you want to do man, but go and vote and don’t trouble your Bharat Mata. Bharat Mata ki Jai.”

#WATCH | Actor Salman Khan arrives at a polling centre in Mumbai to cast his vote for the fifth phase of #LokSabhaElection2024 pic.twitter.com/rZWXpEFMMO — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2024

Other stars, Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar, Shahid Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Rajkumar Rao, and Janhvi Kapoor, were also seen at various polling booths across the city.The fifth phase of the elections covers six Lok Sabha constituencies in Mumbai: Mumbai North, Mumbai North West, Mumbai North East, Mumbai North Central, Mumbai South, and Mumbai South Central. Dhule, Dindori, Nashik, Kalyan, Palghar, Bhiwandi, and Thane are also goiing to the polls in this phase.

Maharashtra, with 48 Lok Sabha seats, is the second-largest state in terms of parliamentary constituencies after Uttar Pradesh.

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections, being held in seven phases from April 19 to June 1, have seen key contests across states. The final results are scheduled to be announced on June 4.

Prominent leaders who are contesting the fifth phase include Rajnath Singh, Rahul Gandhi, Smriti Irani, Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Piyush Goyal, Ujjwal Nikam, Karan Bhushan Singh, Chirag Paswan, Omar Abdullah and Rohini Acharya.

The Election Commission has deployed extensive security measures, including 2,000 flying squads, 2105 static surveillance teams, 881 video surveillance teams, and 502 video viewing teams.

These teams are maintaining round-the-clock surveillance across 94,732 polling stations to ensure smooth and secure voting process.