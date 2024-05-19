LS polls: Voter turnout dropped by 8.8 pc in fourth phase in Maharashtra

Mumbai: The fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra saw an approximate voter turnout of 52.49 per cent, which is 8.8 per cent less than the 2019 election, the data shared by the Election Commission of India (ECI) revealed.

Eleven Lok Sabha constituencies went to polls in the fourth phase of the elections on May 13.

As per the ECI data, the state recorded a 61.9 per cent turnout in the fourth phase of the 2019 election.

While the ECI has released the final turnout figures for the first three phases of the polls in the state, it has not shared the same for the fourth phase.

In the first phase, which saw polling in five constituencies on April 19, a turnout of 63.71 was recorded, the same as in the 2019 elections.

However, in terms of the number of voters, this time, more people exercised their franchise because of increased enrolment in the electoral roll, it was stated.

The data showed a marginal increase in the turnout in the second phase, which saw 62.71 per cent polling compared to 62.5 per cent in 2019.

The polls took place in eight constituencies in the second phase on April 26.

According to the commission’s records, a 63.55 per cent turnout was recorded in 11 constituencies in the third phase of the elections on May 7.

This is a slight increase from 63.43 per cent in 2019.

The elections are underway for 48 Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra in five phases. As many as 13 seats will go to polls in the fifth phase on May 20.