LS polls: Voter turnout in Telangana climbs to 66.3% after final enumeration

Hyderabad: Vikas Raj, CEO, Telangana informed that the state recorded a polling percentage of 66.3 percent after the enumeration was completed on Tuesday. A total of 2,20,24,806 voters out of 3,32,16,348 participated in the voting.

Out of 2,20,24,806 voters, 2,18,14,035 voters cast their votes at 35,809 polling stations, and 2,10,771 voters exercised their franchise in the voter facilitation centers, postal voting centers, and home voting.

Among those 2,10,771 voters, 1,89,091 electors were on election duty, 21,680 voters participated in voting at their homes and at postal voting centers.

The 65.67 % of votes that were polled at the polling stations is almost 3 % more compared to voting in the 2019 general elections, Vikas Raj stated.

The highest 76.78 % of votes were polled in the Bhongir Lok Sabha segment and the lowest was 48.48 % in the Hyderabad Lok Sabha segment.

Parliamentary constituency Total turnout 01- Adilabad 74.03 02- Peddapalle 67.87 03- Karimnagar 72.54 04- Nizamabad 71.92 05- Zahirabad 74.63 06- Medak 75.09 07- Malkajgiri 50.78 08- Secunderabad 49.04 09- Hyderabad 48.48 10- Chevella 56.50 11- Mahabubnagar 72.43 12- Nagarkurnool 69.46 13- Nalgonda 74.02 14- Bhongir 76.78 15- Warangal 68.86 16- Mahabubabad 71.85 17- Khammam 76.09 Total 65.67

The CEO has informed that all polled material including EVMs were sealed in the presence of observers/contesting candidates /election agents and stored safely in strong rooms, which were under constant monitoring by CCTV cameras and the armed forces.

He also informed that the counting of all the votes polled will take place on June 4 at 34 counting locations in the state under the cover of CCTV in the presence of counting observers, contesting candidates, election agents, and counting agents.