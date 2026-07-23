LS proceedings adjourned till noon over NEET paper leak protest

New Delhi: Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 12 noon on Thursday, July 23, as Opposition members rushed to the Well protesting over the NEET paper leak issue and the police action on student protesters.

As soon as the House assembled at 11 am, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla urged members to let the Question Hour function, describing it as an important part of the day’s business.

He said the government was ready to hold discussions on every issue raised by the Opposition after the Question Hour and assured members that he would facilitate the discussions.

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“The Question Hour is the most important. After the Question Hour, the House is ready to discuss every issue. I will speak to the government, and the government is also ready for discussions. I appeal to all members to participate in the discussion after the Question Hour,” Birla said.

However, Opposition members ignored the appeal and trooped into the Well of the House, raising slogans.

With the protests continuing, Birla adjourned the proceedings till 12 noon, barely three minutes after the House met.

Thursday marked the fourth day of the Monsoon session, with the first three days being a washout amid repeated disruptions as Opposition parties pressed for discussions on the the NEET paper leak controversy and the demand for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

RS adjourned till noon too

Rajya Sabha proceedings were also adjourned till 12 noon on Thursday.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the government was ready for a discussion on NEET on Thursday itself and the Opposition should not put any condition for holding the debate.

However, Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said Pradhan has to resign first before any discussion on the issue can take place.

As both sides continued sloganeering, Chairman CP Radhakrishnan adjourned the House till 12 noon.

Parliament has seen repeated adjournments since the monsoon session commenced on Monday.