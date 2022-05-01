Lt Gen. B. S. Raju at National War Memorial

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 1st May 2022 1:09 pm IST
New Delhi: Newly appointed Vice-Chief of the Army Staff Lieutenant General Baggavalli Somashekar Raju pays tribute at the National War Memorial, in New Delhi, Sunday, May 1, 2022. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)(PTI05_01_2022_000011B)
New Delhi: Newly appointed Vice-Chief of the Army Staff Lieutenant General Baggavalli Somashekar Raju pays tribute at the National War Memorial, in New Delhi, Sunday, May 1, 2022. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)
New Delhi: Chief of the Army Staff, Lieutenant General Manoj Pande with army personnel poses for a group photograph, after inspecting a Guard of Honour, after taking over as the 29th Chief of Army Staff, at South Block in New Delhi, Sunday, May 1, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
New Delhi: Army personnel during the Guard of Honour for Chief of the Army Staff, Lieutenant General Manoj Pande, at South Block in New Delhi, Sunday, May 1, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
New Delhi: Chief of the Army Staff, Lieutenant General Manoj Pande arrives to inspect a Guard of Honour, after taking charge as the 29th Chief of Army Staff, at South Block in New Delhi, Sunday, May 1, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
New Delhi: Chief of the Army Staff, Lieutenant General Manoj Pande speaks to the media, after inspecting a Guard of Honour, after he took over as the 29th Chief of Army Staff, at South Block in New Delhi, Sunday, May 1, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

