Lucknow Police issues warning against spreading fake news about SRK attending IPL match

Lucknow: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is often seen cheering for his team KKR at the Indian Premier League matches. There were rumours around that he will be attending the match in Lucknow yesterday. However, Lucknow Police has issued a warning against spreading any such rumour.

Lucknow police took to their official handle and wrote on X, “It is being reported in some social media/media that Shahrukh Khan is coming to support KKR team in today’s IPL match. No such information has been received in this regard yet. Unnecessary rumours should not be spread otherwise strict action will be taken against those who spread rumours. #UPPolice”

कतिपय सोशल मीडिया/मीडिया में यह खबर चलायी जा रही है कि आज के IPL मैच में KKR टीम को सपोर्ट करने शाहरुख़ ख़ान आ रहे हैं। इस संबंध में अभी तक ऐसी कोई सूचना प्राप्त नहीं हुई है।अनावश्यक अफ़वाहें ना फ़ैलाई जाए अन्यथा अफ़वाह फैलाने वालों के विरुद्ध कड़ी कार्यवाही की जायेगी। #UPPolice pic.twitter.com/GqkoEHIm6l — LUCKNOW POLICE (@lkopolice) May 5, 2024

On Sunday, Shah Rukh’s team Kolkata Knight Riders is all set to clash with Lucknow Super Giants. The cricket match will take place at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

KKR are at their top form currently as they are coming into this match after beating Mumbai Indians (MI) by 24 runs. KKR holds the second place in IPL 2024 standings with 14 points after winning 7 of 10 matches.

On the other hand, LSG stands in the third place of the table with 12 points after having 6 wins from 10 matches. KL Rahul’s LSG are coming into this match after clinching a 4-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians (MI).

Shah Rukh was seen with his younger son Abram at the KKR IPL matches recently.

On the work front, SRK returned to the silver screen with Siddharth Anand’s ‘Pathaan’ in January 2023.

The film in which SRK donned an awe-evoking action avatar broke several records at the box office and managed to grab a name in the list of one of the highest-grossing films in the Indian film industry.

The film also marked SRK’s first hit after his sabbatical of four years after a series of flicks such as ‘Zero’ and ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’. After ‘Pathaan’, King Khan returned to theatres in September with ‘Jawan’.

The film once again saw SRK in an action avatar. The film collected over Rs 1000 crore. at the worldwide box office. Needless to say, SRK, who has had a phenomenal run, did not stop here.

In December, he came up with ‘Dunki’, which also did decent business at the box office.

Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, ‘Dunki’ focuses on the issue of immigration. Its title is taken from the term “donkey journey,” which refers to the long, winding, and often dangerous routes that people across the world take to reach the places they want to immigrate to. He has not announced his next project yet.

However, if reports are to be believed, he will be seen sharing screen space with Salman Khan in ‘Tiger vs Pathaan’. The film will reportedly have Tiger (Salman) locking horns with Pathaan, played by Shah Rukh Khan. It will mark their full-fledged collaboration after ‘Karan Arjun’. The official announcement regarding the project is still awaited.