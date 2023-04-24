Lucky Ali celebrates Eid in Mecca, shares photo

Hyderabad: Lucky Ali, an Indian singer-songwriter, recently celebrated Eid in Mecca, Saudi Arabia’s holiest city, and shared his joy on social media with his fans. Taking to Instagram, the singer posted a photo of himself dressed in white and smiling while feeding pigeons in front of Islam’s holiest site.

He greeted his fans with “Aap sabko Eid Mubarak Ho (Eid Mubarak to all of you)” in the caption. Lucky is known for his soulful voice and introspective lyrics, which have moved millions of fans worldwide.

Lucky Ali revealed in a recent interview with Curly Tales host Kamiya Jani that his favourite places in the world are Mecca and Medina. Despite having visited many countries and performed in numerous venues around the world, Lucky Ali stated that these two holy cities hold a special place in his heart.

Lucky Ali has been out of Bollywood for a long time, but his music continues to touch the hearts of his fans. During the 1990s and early 2000s, he carved a niche for himself in the Indie Pop genre, and songs like O Sanam, Tere Mere Saath, Jaane Kya Dhoondta Hai, and Mausam have become timeless classics.

Despite his absence from the spotlight, he continues to captivate his fans through impromptu gigs, albums, and concerts.