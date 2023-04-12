Lucky Ali faces backlash for post about ‘Brahman-Abram’, issues apology

Mumbai: Popular singer-songwriter Lucky Ali has found himself in hot soup as he faced the wrath of netizens after a now-deleted Facebook post that sparked controversy. In the post that he shared recently, Lucky said that the name ‘Brahman’ has been derived from the name ‘Abram.’ The post drew sharp criticism from various quarters, leading to a social media storm.

The FB post that was shared by Lucky Ali on Sunday, April 9, read, “The name ‘Brahman’ comes from ‘Brahma’ which comes from ‘Abram’ .. which comes from Abraham or Ibrahim.. The Brahmans are a lineage of Ibrahim. Alaihisalam… The Father of all Nations … so whys everyone just arguing and fighting without reasoning amongst themselves?”

However, it did not go down well with many netizens, who found it offensive and insensitive.

As the controversy gained momentum, Lucky Ali issued a statement apologizing for the post. He clarified that his intention was not to offend anyone and that the post was taken out of context. He also emphasized his respect for all religions and expressed regret for any hurt caused by his words.

“Dear Everyone, I realise the controversy of my last post. My intentions were not to cause distress or anger amongst anyone and I deeply regret that. My intentions, instead, were to bring us all closer together… but I realise how it didn’t come out in the way that I meant it. I will be more aware of what I am posting and of my phrasing as I see now that it has upset many of my Hindu brothers and sisters. For that I am deeply sorry. I Love you all,” he wrote in another post.

Lucky Ali, known for his soulful voice and chart-topping hits, has been away from the showbiz spotlight for quite some time. However, his love for music continues to shine as he performs gigs across India and abroad, captivating audiences with his mesmerizing performances. Despite his absence from the mainstream music scene, Lucky has maintained a dedicated fan following who eagerly anticipate his live performances.