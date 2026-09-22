Mumbai: Legendary singer Lucky Ali is all set to return to Bollywood with his soulful voice once again, years after he had distanced himself from the Hindi film industry and spoken openly about his reasons for stepping away.

The singer, known for his distinctive voice and timeless tracks like O Sanam, Tere Mere Saath and Jaane Kya Dhoondta Hai, will lend his voice to MuskuraDo, the upcoming song from Drishyam The Conclusion, starring Ajay Devgn.

Sony Music India recently unveiled a 22-second teaser of the song, which is set to release on September 23. The preview gives a glimpse into the emotional world of the Salgaonkars, with Ajay Devgn seen sharing a warm family moment around the dining table. Lucky Ali also makes an appearance in the musical teaser.

The song is expected to celebrate the unconditional bond shared by the Salgaonkars, a family whose relationships and loyalty have remained at the heart of the Drishyam franchise.

For Lucky Ali, the song marks another notable chapter in his association with Bollywood after he had once indicated that he had moved on from the industry. He had returned to Bollywood playback singing in 2024 with Tu Hai Kahaan from Do Aur Do Pyaar.

Why did Lucky Ali distance himself from Bollywood?

Lucky Ali had spoken several times over the years about his decision to step away from Bollywood.

In a 2025 interview with Navbharat Times, the singer explained that he distanced himself from the industry in 2015. Interestingly, he clarified that although he had experienced unpleasant behaviour, it was not simply the industry’s “toxicity” that made him leave.

“I distanced myself from the industry. People had misbehaved with me, but it wasn’t toxicity that drove me away, it was the monotony,” he said. He also recalled feeling disconnected from Bollywood after the death of his father, legendary actor-comedian Mehmood.

Lucky Ali also revealed that there came a point when he wanted to discover his own musical identity rather than continue working within the conventional Bollywood system. According to him, O Sanam emerged from that search for creative freedom.

‘I have nothing in that space’

In a 2021 interview with Bollywood Hungama, Lucky Ali was asked about his decision to stop singing for Bollywood films.

The singer said he felt that there was “nothing” left for him in that space and connected his decision to the period following his father’s death. He described his years in the film industry as an experience from which he had learned, but suggested that he had reached a stage where he wanted to move beyond it.

At the time, Lucky Ali appeared quite certain about keeping his distance from mainstream Bollywood music.

Lucky Ali had also criticised the changing face of Bollywood

His views on the industry were even more direct in an earlier 2017 interview.

Lucky Ali said Bollywood had changed and expressed his disappointment with the kind of films being made at the time. He felt that many movies lacked inspiration and that there was little for him to learn from them.

He also argued that some films were having a negative influence on society, saying they could encourage violence, impatience and greed.

However, his latest association with Drishyam The Conclusion shows that the singer’s relationship with Bollywood has not necessarily been as final as his earlier comments suggested.

With MuskuraDo, Lucky Ali is once again bringing his instantly recognisable voice to a major Hindi film, something that is likely to evoke plenty of nostalgia among fans who have grown up listening to his music.