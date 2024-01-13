Lucky Ali to take Hyderabad by storm again, here’s concert date

Get ready, Hyderabad! The enchanting voice of Bollywood legend Lucky Ali is set to grace the city once again. The iconic singer, known for his magical husky voice, will be performing live at Salaam Souk Edition 5 on February 25.

This bi-annual cultural festival, powered by Telangana Tourism and in association with the Consulate of Turkey, promises a night filled with music, culinary delights, cultural wonders, and retail therapy. Lucky Ali’s live concert will be the highlight, ending the evening on a melodious note.

The event, scheduled at N Convention near Shilparamam, is expected to draw thousands of fans from across the city. Early bird tickets are currently priced at Rs 149 per head on Paytm Insider, with prices expected to rise as the concert date approaches.

Lucky Ali last mesmerized Hyderabad on March 4, 2023, at the Hitex Exhibition Centre, delivering an electrifying performance that effortlessly connected with the audience.

The singer rose to fame with ‘O Sanam’ from his debut album ‘Sunoh’ and has contributed to various hit songs, including ‘Naa Tum Jaano Na Hum’ from ‘Kaho Na Pyaar Hai’ and ‘Hairat’ from ‘Anjaana Anjaani.’

Having won numerous top awards in Indian music, including the Best Pop Male Vocalist, Lucky Ali’s return has the city buzzing with excitement. Don’t miss out on this musical extravaganza – book your tickets now for a night to remember!