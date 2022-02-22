Lucky Ali wins Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Mumbai: Bollywood’s iconic singer Lucky Ali, who is known for his unique voice and soulful renditions, recently bagged the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award. The star-studded Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022 took place on Sunday night in Mumbai.

Taking to Instagram, Lucky Ali shared a few photos from the ceremony an wrote, “Thank you @dpiff_official for honouring and hosting us.”

More about Lucky Ali

Maqsood Mehmood Ali, popularly known as Ali, the legendary singer’s soulful voice is something that used to make transport us to a different world in the 90’s, early 2000s and even today. He impressed people with his heart-touching voice in songs like O Sanam, Tere Mere Saath, Jaane Kya Dhoondta Hai, and Mausam, among many others.

He made his singing debut with the album Sunoh which later established him as a singer and launched his career. Lucky Ali has lent his voice to multiple commercially successful Bollywood films including Sur, Bachna Ae Haseeno, Anjaana Anjaani, and Tamasha.